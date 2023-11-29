BEAVER, Pa. (WKBN) – The man involved in a local murder-for-hire case received his sentence on Wednesday for a shooting during a robbery in Beaver County.

KDKA reports that Damian Bradford was sentenced to 36.5 to 73 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in September on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

WKBN called the court Wednesday afternoon for information on Bradford’s sentencing, but it was not immediately available.

Bradford was released from prison in 2021 after serving time in the murder-for-hire plot of Dr. Gulam H. Moonda, of Hermitage.

Bradford was romantically involved with Dr. Moonda’s wife, Donna, who was given life imprisonment for the murder plot. Donna Moonda told Bradford, her boyfriend, that he could murder Dr. Moonda and they could split his money.

Bradford gave evidence of Donna’s involvement in the murder, resulting in his lesser sentence.

Bradford was charged in connection to the Beaver County shooting last July. Police say Bradford shot a Pennsylvania State Police trooper during a robbery at an Aliquippa convenience store.