YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of three men who was sentenced to prison for the 2017 shooting death of an East Side man is in the Mahoning County jail on a parole violation.

Johnnathen Figueroa, 24, was booked into the jail Friday by the Adult Parole Authority, Jail records do not say what the violation was.

He was one of three men charged with the July 6, 2017 shooting death of Marion Bugdal, 52, who was found a couple of days after his death in the burned-out remains of his Bennington Avenue home.

Prosecutors said the three thought Bugdal had a cache of gold bars and went to the home to steal them, but somehow, Bugdal ended up dead.

Prosecutors at the time said Figueroa was not the principal offender, which is why he was offered a plea to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Figueroa was given a four year sentence in March of 2020 by Judge Maureen Sweeney. He had been in custody since he was arrested for Bugdal’s death shortly after his body was found.

Another defendant was found incompetent to stand trial while the third defendant, Alex New, 24, was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.