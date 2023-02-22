BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren man charged in the May attack of a woman inside the Bazetta Walmart has been convicted.

A jury found Omar Williams guilty of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction, disrupting public services and domestic violence charges Wednesday morning.

Investigators said Williams was arguing with a woman he was with at the store on May 17 when the woman was able to get away from him and ask an employee for help.

As the employee was leading the woman to a back room to call police, police say Williams attacked the employee, causing a metal rack to fall on her. The employee suffered a broken neck and a cut to her liver.

Williams was also accused of assaulting the woman he was with at the store.

Prosecutors say he faces a maximum of 46 and a half years in prison at sentencing which has been set for March 8.