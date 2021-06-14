Man connected to Youngstown firefighter shooting enters guilty plea in gun case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was a suspect but never charged in the shooting of a Youngstown firefighter at a fire scene pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a gun charge.

Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced Cameron Dyer, 34, of Ohio Avenue, to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Dyer was allowed to have 30 days to report to authorities so he can serve his sentence.

Dyer was a suspect after a city firefighter was shot in the leg Dec. 5, 2016, as firefighters were mopping up a fire scene at a vacant home on Elm Street on the north side.

No one has ever been charged with the shooting, but in March of 2017, Dyer pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of disrupting public services. He was sentenced to a year in prison, which was tacked onto a sentence he was serving in another case on drug charges.

Police said Dyer told them he was upset firefighters were not, in his opinion, going fast enough to fight the flames because he had about $8,000 in drug money stored in the house. The house was destroyed.

Dyer confronted firefighters and drove over their hoses before driving away. The firefighter was then shot with an AK-47.

In January 2020, he was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Dyer’s girlfriend, Ciera Jackson-Bohazi, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, unlawful transactions and obstructing justice.

The charges he pleaded guilty to Monday were filed after police in September 2018 searched Jackson-Bohazi’s Ohio Avenue residence after a confidential informant told them he had knowledge of the shooting, and the informant saw Jackson-Bohazi bury something in the backyard that was wrapped in a garbage bag.

When police served a warrant at the home, they found an AK-47 similar to the one used in shooting the firefighter.

Dyer has numerous felony convictions dating back to 2010 and is not allowed to have a firearm.

The case against Jackson-Bohazi is still pending.