Man says he was robbed by friends on Youngstown’s South Side

Police said they did find three shell casings where the man said someone shot at him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told Youngstown police Saturday afternoon he was robbed by a man who he thought was taking him to a store.

Officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to Mabel Street and Zedaker Avenue, where the man said he called a friend for a ride from a Market Street to another store in search of a particular item.

While in the car, the man’s friend and another man both pointed guns at him and told him to leave his fanny pack in their car, a report stated. They let him out on Mabel Street and the driver of the car fired three shots at him, the victim told police.

Officers did find three 9mm shell casings in the street, reports said.