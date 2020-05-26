Man claims he was held against his will for two nights after winning money playing video games

He said he won money from three other men playing video games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man claims he was held against his will for two nights over the weekend because he won money from three other men playing video games.

The man told police Sunday he went to a home in the 200 block of Curry Place to play games for money and after he won $200, one of three men there pulled a rifle and demanded the money.

The man said he managed to escape Sunday, but a preliminary report does not say how he escaped.

The home owner denied the man’s claims, the report says.