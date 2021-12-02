Man citing past gun threat, arrested for having firearm

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Freemont Avenue man arrested Wednesday afternoon on a gun charge told officers he needs a gun for protection because someone once pulled a gun on him.

James Ceja, 18, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Court records show he is expected to be arraigned Monday in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown.

Reports said officers pulled over a car Ceja was driving about 4 p.m. at Freemont Avenue and South Meridan Road for driving left of center and several other traffic violations. When an officer talked with Ceja they could smell marijuana coming from the car, the report stated.

Ceja admitted to smoking marijuana and when the officer said he would search the car, he told police there “might” be a gun in the glove compartment.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the glove compartment, reports said.

Reports said Ceja told the officer he has a gun for safety because someone pulled a gun on him at his place of employment “and that he wanted to make sure he was prepared in case it happened again.”