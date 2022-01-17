YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man being sentenced in federal court this week for having a gun despite two previous firearms convictions said his client felt he needed a gun to protect himself because he has been shot twice.

Writing in a sentencing memorandum in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio, Federal Public Defender Stephen C, Newman said his client, Tramaine Wright Jr., 26, of Youngstown, has also been traumatized by the shooting death of a cousin who was killed in a triple homicide as well as the wounding of his mother by his stepfather.

Wright pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to charges of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He is expected to be sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Judge Pamela A. Barker.

A plea agreement in the case calls for a sentence in the guideline range of 90 to 97 months in federal prison.

Wright was indicted Jan. 28, 2021, by a federal grand jury after he was arrested twice within a week by Youngstown police on gun charges.

Wright was arrested Dec. 2, 2020, at East Indianola and Taylor avenues after a car he was riding in was pulled over for excessive window tint. Reports said police found a loaded 7.62mm AK-47-type weapon underneath the seat where he was sitting.

Reports said Wright ran from a traffic stop Nov. 24 on West Evergreen Avenue and was caught by police. When police retraced his trail, they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

Court records show Wright was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm for a May 2018 arrest where police found a gun and drugs in a car he was driving that was pulled over for a traffic stop.

In 2016, he was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as other charges, but the details of that arrest are not available.

Court records show Wright is not allowed to have a gun because of a felony conviction in juvenile court.

Newman writes in his memorandum that at a young age, Wright’s mother was shot by his stepfather and shortly after that, he was sentenced to four years in juvenile detention for aggravated robbery with a gun.

However, Newman wrote, Wright received no counseling or any other help in juvenile detention and the conditions were so bad that when he got out, he became hardened and began hanging out with older kids and gang members and selling drugs.

Wright was first shot when he was 18 and then he was the victim of a drive-by shooting on Feb. 8, 2020, in the 2600 block of Hunter Avenue where he was shot seven times. Surgeons were able to remove five of the bullets but two still remain, Newman wrote.

Just after he was shot, the COVID-19 pandemic began and Wright had trouble receiving follow-up care because of it and also ran out of pain medication, which led him to seek out alternative medications on the streets.

Newman asked Judge Barker for a sentence less than the guidelines call for because of the mental health issues Wright has suffered from.

In a letter in the memorandum, Wright apologized and said he took responsibility for his actions. He said because of the February shooting, he has plates in his arms and the pain was so unbearable that he needed to “self-medicate” when he could no longer get his pain medication.

Wright said he wants to move to Florida where his girlfriend has a place to live when his sentence is up and added “there is a dark cloud over my city now.” He said he is afraid that after this sentence “I may not get too many more chances, or any, in this life.” He also said he is afraid of dying from COVID-19 in prison.

The memorandum also noted that Wright’s father has been in and out of prison for most of his son’s life and one of the few times they ever spent any time together was when Wright was booked into the jail in 2021 on his federal case.