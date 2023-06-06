BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man was cited after he followed and blocked a van in Boardman Park because he was suspicious of the driver, according to a police report.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. May 31 to Boardman Park on reports of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found Alex Carnahan, 21, blocking a 2008 E-150 van in the park with his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

Carnahan told officers that the van was driving around the park and that he believed the driver was looking to kidnap someone, saying he got ‘pedo’ and ‘raper’ vibes from the driver, the report stated. Carnahan then blocked the van in a church parking lot and called police.

Officers talked to the driver of the van who told them that he was visiting from out of town and that he does not know Carnahan. He said that Carnahan was following him around the park and accused him of trying to “kidnap,” the report stated.

The driver of the van said he did not want to pursue charges, but police cited Carnahan with disorderly conduct for “hindering or preventing the movement of persons on public or private property and interfering with the rights of others,” the report stated.

Carhanahn is scheduled to be in court Tuesday, June 6.