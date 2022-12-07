YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Code enforcement officers cited a man for littering Monday after they say he was caught on camera dumping a mattress in front of a sign warning people that littering can lead to a $1,000 fine.

Harold Shuler Jr., 33, received the citation after he was spotted by a witness dumping the mattress at about 11:05 a.m. at Knox and Lennox avenues.

The witness told code enforcement officers that they filmed Shuler dumping the mattress in front of the sign, then going to a house in the 3600 block of Powersway Avenue.

A woman at that house said she had just evicted the tenants and she was upset that they left their things on the porch.

Reports said an SUV matching the one caught on video pulled into the drive and eventually Shuler admitted to dumping the mattress in front of the sign because he was upset at the woman.

Shuler also offered to go back and retrieve the mattress, reports said.