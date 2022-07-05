YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man pulled over for driving left of center early Monday morning who reports said told police “hope ya’ll are ready to be torn up in court because I have a real good lawyer,” has been cited for his seventh drunken driving charge.

Wanza McCaskill, 47, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a specification that he refused to take a breath test.

McCaskill was cited after he was pulled over about 1:20 a.m. at Market Street and West Hylda Avenue after reports said he drove left of center and almost hit a car in the opposite lane.

When McCaskill was pulled over, reports said he told police he was “just trying to get home from the bar.” At first, he agreed to do a field sobriety test as well as take a breath test at the police station but when he got out of his car, he fell down, reports said.

Reports said McCaskill also smelled of alcohol.

He flunked the field sobriety test and was taken back to the police station but reports said he changed his tone and refused to take it, and also accused police of being racist. He refused to sign his citation, reports said.

A driver was called to pick McCaskill up.

Court records show McCaskill has previous OVI convictions in Youngstown Municipal Court in 2011 and 2018; in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown in 2009 and 1994; in county court in Boardman in 2007; and in Warren Municipal Court from a traffic stop by Howland police in 2005.