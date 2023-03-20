GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing charges after he ran into his neighbor’s house following a day of drinking and watching basketball, according to a police report.

Officers were called about 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue on reports of someone crashing into a house.

When officers arrived, they found a Chevrolet Equinox half on the driveway and half onto the hillside by a home. The SUV had heavy mud on the tires and damage to the vehicle.

Another home nearby had damage to the porch and the downspout was laying in the yard. There were also ruts in the yard.

Officers knocked on the door where the Equionox was parked and talked with John Stewart, who was unsteady on his feet and fell on a couch, the report stated. Stewart told officers that he dreamed he hit his neighbor’s house and said several times that he would pay to fix it.

Officers said Stewart told them that he was drinking while watching basketball all day and they found an empty Crown Royal bottle by the couch, the report stated.

Stewart was charged with physical control, reckless operation on private property and no operator’s license. He is expected in court on April 4.