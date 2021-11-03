Man chased by YPD is caught after tire blows out on Mercedes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police were able to catch a man who was weaving in and out of traffic on South Avenue Tuesday evening after a tire blew out on his Mercedes Benz.

Demachel Butler, 23, of Ferndale Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing official business and several traffic charges.

Butler was arrested after police tried to pull him over for speeding on Market Street and running a stop sign, according to police.

Reports said Butler failed to stop and cut across East Woodland Avenue to Hadnet Avenue, where he hit a curb. Police say Butler continued driving south on South Avenue, weaving across both sides of the road at 70 miles per hour, which is when officers called off the chase.

At that time, one of the tires on the car blew out and the car was traveling on a rim until it stopped in a field at Pasadena and South avenues.

Reports said Butler jumped out carrying a gun and began running, while also dropping an extended magazine. Butler continued running until police caught him in a driveway in the 2400 block of Birch Street as he was trying to throw a .45-caliber handgun under a car in the driveway, reports said.

Police also found the extended magazine Butler dropped, reports said.

In July of 2017, Butler was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. That conviction bars him from having a gun.