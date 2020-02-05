Man charged with Youngstown robbery in ‘rap battle’

Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert said the fight and robbery were part of a feud between aspiring rappers and were in town to perform

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested in Pennsylvania, charged with a November robbery on Youngstown’s South Side that a detective said was part of a battle between rival rappers.

Holden Raines, 31, was arrested in Beaver County, Pa., on a warrant for aggravated robbery. He was transported Tuesday to the Mahoning County Jail by U.S. Marshals.

Raines was wanted for a November 3 robbery that occurred at a 968 E. Midlothian Blvd. bar.

The victim, Marlin Ostrom, 26, of Ellwood City, Pa., told police that he was in the parking lot of the bar about 1:30 a.m. when two men, one of them armed, approached him and a friend and fought them. Ostrom managed to get away from one of the men by shrugging out of his sweatshirt, reports said.

The men got in a car and drove away, getting away with two of Ostrom’s gold chains and a cell phone, according to the report.

Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert, lead investigator on the case, said the fight and robbery were part of a feud between Ostrom and Raines, who are aspiring rappers and were in town to perform.

In July, Ostrom posted a video on Facebook after Struthers police stopped a car he was driving for a traffic violation. Police had the car towed after they found out he had no driver’s license and the car was registered to someone else.

Ostrom threatened police in the video. He was charged with aggravated menacing and intimidation. He eventually apologized to police as part of a plea deal in the case.