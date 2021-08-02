Man charged with weekend chase killed child in another chase 10 years ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports say was arrested after leading police on a chase Saturday served eight years in prison for another chase, that one deadly, in 2011. That chase killed a young child.

Michael Finley, 28, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and possession of marijuana.

He managed to post bond after he was booked into the jail Saturday and that bond was continued Monday by Judge Renee DiSalvo without opposition from prosecutors.

Reports say police tried to pull over a BMW Finley was driving about 7:50 p.m. Saturday for running a stop sign at Glenwood and Almyra avenues.

Reports say Finley didn’t stop and was speeding, weaving in between cars. Police broke off the chase at Glenwood and West Dewey avenues.

Officers kept the car in sight and watched as Finley, who was traveling on Glenwood Avenue, crashed with another car that was trying to turn onto Glenwood Avenue from Lake Drive, according to reports.

Finley ran from his car but was police caught him in a front yard on Linewood Avenue.

Reports say he told police, “I ran because I had some weed.” Police found a bag of marijuana in the car, reports say.

In July 2013, Finley was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and receiving stolen property for a July 14, 2011 crash that killed 9-year-old Da’Shawn Johnson. Reports say Finley, who was driving a car reported stolen, was being chased by police on Glenwood Avenue when he crashed into the SUV Johnson was riding in. The child was thrown from the SUV, which his mother was driving.