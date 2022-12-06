YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of hitting another man in the head on Thanksgiving with a baseball bat is in the Mahoning County jail.

Patrick Jiles, 37, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

A warrant was filed against Jiles last week after a man told police he was hit in the head with a bat on Thanksgiving evening outside of a home in the 200 block of Curry Place.

The man was at the home when Jiles showed up and they argued over a woman, said Detective Sgt. Ron Barber, the lead investigator on the case.

Jiles was taken into custody Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.