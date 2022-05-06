YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with supplying drugs that resulted in an overdose death pleaded guilty to drug charges Thursday in federal court.

Tyron Scott, 24, pleaded guilty in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to one count of delivery of drugs resulting in death.

Scott is expected to be sentenced Aug. 16 by U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughn.

Scott and another man, Kenneth P. Mazurkiewicz, 54, were indicted in September 2020 by a federal grand juty on charges of delivery of drugs resulting in death.

The two are accused of supplying fentanyl to someone who overdosed and died Oct. 15, 2019, in Youngstown.

Mazurkiewicz has been free on bond since he was arraigned in September 2020. Scott was not caught by U.S. Marshals until February 2021. Scott has been held in detention since then.