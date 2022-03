YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant was issued Monday for a man accused of shooting a woman on the South Side.

Lamar Ware, 49, is charged with felonious assault and aggravated burglary for a shooting at about 9:56 p.m. Saturday at a West Hylda Avenue home.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said he could not get into specifics on the case, but he did say the woman was shot during an argument and is expected to recover.

She is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.