Man charged with shooting at Warren officers last month makes plea in court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of shooting at officers during a police chase in Warren last month was arraigned in court Friday morning.

Mehki Walker, 20, faces two counts of attempted murder.

On Oct. 17, an officer said he heard gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. in the area of Bennett Avenue and Northwest Boulevard NW.

He then saw a car speed by and blow through a stop sign, so he followed the car with his lights and siren on. The officer said the driver cracked open the car door, pointed a gun at him and started shooting.

Police said after crashing the car, the driver and a passenger got out and ran away. Officers said they couldn’t find the men immediately after the shooting.

Walker was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of Martin Drive.

Walker pleaded not guilty and no bond was set.

