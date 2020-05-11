Man charged with shooting at car in Youngstown arraigned in court

A window was shot out but the pair were not harmed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on two counts of felonious assault for a Youngstown shooting was arraigned in municipal court on Monday.

Bond was set at 10% of $10,000 by Magistrate Anthony Sertick for Jose Figueroa, 53, who was arrested over the weekend in a warrant for the January 30 shooting.

Reports said Figueroa’s estranged wife and her boyfriend were in a car in the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue when someone in a truck fired several shots at them. They told police the truck belonged to Figueroa.

A window was shot out but the pair were not harmed.

Police found the truck in a driveway on Cambridge Avenue and saw a live 9mm round on the floor, reports said.

Reports said the two victims told police that Figueroa had threatened to kill them several times.

Bond was set after an agreement by Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr and defense lawyer Tom Zena.

Zena said his client has no previous criminal record and has a steady job.