YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $28,000 for Randy Reese, 33, who was arrested Sunday on charges of felonious assault and possession of drugs.

Police were called about 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue for a fight and when they arrived, a woman there told them Reese had been fighting with her and left, taking her car.

As police were talking to her, Reese’s brother ran up the drive and told police he was riding his motorcycle in the 1300 block of East Boston Avenue when he saw his brother driving his mother’s car and he fired several shots at him from the car.

The man dropped the motorcycle on the ground and ran home.

Police went to East Boston Avenue and found the motorcycle on the ground. Officers did not find any shell casings, but witnesses told police they saw the car and heard three shots fired, reports said.

At some point, Reese returned to his mother’s house and he was taken into custody there.

Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun, four bags of cocaine and two bags of marijuana inside the car. When a tow truck driver came, he found another 9mm handgun inside a pillow on the front seat, reports said.