YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 21-year-old Andre McCoy.

McCoy is wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office in connection to the Sept. 21 shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney. He is on the Most Wanted Fugitives list.