Man charged with sending sexually explicit texts to a minor arrested in Lawrence Co.

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Kansas man was arrested in Lawrence County on Tuesday after investigators say he allegedly sent sexually-explicit text messages to a minor.

On June 8, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division got a complaint from a parent who found sexually-explicit text messages on her son’s cell phone.

Investigators said the messages were from a former neighbor, 41-year-old Robert Lee Janes.

On Tuesday, investigators served an arrest warrant for Janes at a home on Greed Ridge Road in Neshannock Township and took him into custody.

He is charged with sending obscene and other sexual materials to a minor.

Janes is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $50,000 bond.