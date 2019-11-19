Man charged with sending explicit pictures to underage girl in Trumbull County

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta man was arrested Monday, accused of sending an underage girl explicit photos.

Justin Wayne Robinson, 36, is charged with attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Detectives said he sent obscene pictures to the young girl and tried to get her to send obscene pictures as well.

Robinson is being held in the Trumbull County Jail, set to appear in court for arraignment Wednesday.