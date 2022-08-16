YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In a scene from a movie or sitcom, reports said an East Avondale man was charged with robbery Monday after police say he grabbed money that flew from a plastic bag that was ripped apart during a fight at a South Avenue lanudromat.

Harry Stevenson, 19, was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called aboout 3:35 p.m. to the laundromat in the 2600 block of South Avenue by a man who said he was inside doing laundry when when Stevenson came in and the pair began arguing.

The victim told police he had a plastic bag with $2,000 cash inside and both he and Stevenson grabbed at the bag at the same time, causing it to tear apart and scatter the money.

The victim told police Stevenson then pocketed some of the cash and ran away. The victim estimated Stevenson took about $420, reports said.

A few hours later, the victim flagged down police at the McDonalds on East Midlothian Boulevard and told them Stevenson was inside. Officers went inside and found him, reports said.

Stevenson told police he was doing laundry when the victim came in and asked for marijuana, which led to the two arguing and the bag being ripped apart, reports said.

Reports said Stevenson admitted to taking $40, which he spent on marijuana, reports said.