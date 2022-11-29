LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Farrell man is behind bars after police say he stole from a Dollar General store and assaulted an employee.

Kyle Lutz, 43, is charged with robbery, failure to comply, four counts of theft and two counts of driving under suspension.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, he went into the Dollar General on Logan Way and began to collect items. When he was done, the clerk asked if he was going to pay for them, and he replied “no,” and then ran out of the store, according to a police report.

The clerk followed him out to the parking lot to try and get the items back, and that’s when Lutz pushed him and hit him in his collarbone area before taking off, according to reports.

Lutz was found and arrested Monday evening and booked into the Trumbull County Jail, where he’s held on a $200,000 bond. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 7.