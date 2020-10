Both of his victims were under 13 years of age at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of repeatedly assaulting two young girls in Mahoning County over a five-year period was in court Tuesday.

Butler Johnson, V pleaded not guilty to his 15 charges, which include rape, attempted rape and gross sexual imposition.

Both of his victims were under 13 years of age at the time.

Johnson was arrested this month on warrants.

He is in jail on a $500,000 bond and faces life in prison if convicted.

