CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A project started in the 80s by former teachers and a Cub Scout troop at Canfield's Hilltop Elementary has been resurrected, and the timing couldn't be more perfect.

"It was nice to walk around, you got to move, they have all kinds of things back there," said Alexis Novotny, a third-grade teacher at Hilltop. "They had tires, and balance beams, and things I could remember walking on as a child. The goal is to get that for the students now, and it's the perfect opportunity."