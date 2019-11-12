Man charged with pulling out gun during Austintown bar fight, police say

Alexander Godoy was charged with felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was taken into custody on Sunday for a fight involving a gun at an Austintown bar.

According to a police report, on October 28, officers received a report about a man pulling out a gun at Shotz Bar and Grille on Oakwood Avenue.

A man told police that 30-year-old Alexander Godoy got into an argument with another customer at the bar. When the argument escalated, he said Godoy pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the other man, the report said.

According to the report, the other man put Godoy in a headlock. Godoy then started hitting the other man in the face with the barrel of the firearm until he broke free.

The man who reported the incident said Godoy returned the firearm to his waistband and left the bar.

Sunday, Godoy was pulled over by troopers in Portage County and taken into custody.

Godoy is charged with felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.