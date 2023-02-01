YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges he pulled a gun on a woman Monday night and kicked her door down Tuesday.

Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.

Daniels was arrested after police were called about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday by a woman who said she was in a fight with Daniels at a home in the single-digit block of Chatham Lane on the East Side. When officers arrived, Daniels was not there.

The woman told police that Daniels had broken her door down a couple of hours before and had threatened to shoot up his house. That came on the heels of a ride she gave him Monday evening during which time he pulled a gun on her, reports said she told police.

She told police that she believed Daniels was with another woman at a home in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue. The door to the woman’s home was damaged, reports said.

Police went to that house and the woman who lives there said Daniels was not home but she allowed police to search, reports said. Reports said officers found Daniels hiding in the basement, and in the basement with him was a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a starter’s pistol.

Daniels said he was in the basement doing laundry and someone threw the guns down the laundry chute, reports said.

Daniels was also convicted in 2019 of felony domestic violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to two years in prison.