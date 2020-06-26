Report: Man charged with possessing gun, drugs said he needed gun for protection

Sugick told police that he had a bag in the car with money, drugs and cash

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man arrested earlier this week with a loaded gun and more than $8,000 cash told police he needed the gun for protection because his sister’s house was shot up the day before he was arrested.

Sa-Qwann Sugick, 25, is in the Mahoning County jail on gun and drug charges after he was arrested about 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lettie and Freedom avenues.

Reports said police pulled over a car Sugick was driving for running a stop sign, and he was taken into custody after a records check showed he had a warrant from Trumbull County.

Sugick told police that he had a bag in the car with money, drugs and cash, reports said.

Police found the bag, and inside was marijuana, a loaded 9mm handgun and $8,450 cash.

Reports said Sugick told police he had the gun because his sister’s house was shot up the day before in Youngstown.

Youngstown police reports show that two homes were shot at Tuesday on Hilton Avenue. No one was injured.