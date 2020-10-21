Man charged with passing counterfeit bill in Cortland

Police said Jonathan J. Moore, Jr. was identified as the suspect through video surveillance

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland police have arrested a suspect in connection with passing a counterfeit bill at a local business.

Police said Jonathan J. Moore, Jr. was identified as the suspect through video surveillance footage and that he voluntarily spoke with officers during the investigation.

Moore received a summons to appear in court on the charge

Moore appeared in court Wednesday on the charge.

