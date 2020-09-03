Man charged with murdering roommate in Liberty pleads not guilty

Police said the two had been arguing about finances through text messages throughout the day before the deadly shooting

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with killing his roommate in Liberty Sunday night had his first appearance in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Felix Olverson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning. Bond was set at a million dollars.

Olverson is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old William Bryan Ross, II at the home they shared on Keefer Road.

Police said the two had been arguing about finances through text messages throughout the day.

