Man charged with murder fires lawyer before trial in Youngstown

Hymes is accused of severely beating his wife back in March

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A murder trial was delayed after the man accused fired his lawyer.

The murder trial of James Hymes Sr. was scheduled to start today but the judge had to delay the proceeding after Hymes fired his lawyer.

Hymes is accused of severely beating his wife back in March, resulting in her death. Investigators said Hymes attacked his wife outside a local bar — slamming her head against the side of a truck.

He pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection will resume once Hymes is adequately represented.