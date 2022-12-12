YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man indicted in federal court for making over 2,400 telephone calls to a Virginia-based power company has been found incompetent to stand trial.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ordered Terrence Mott, 65, of Youngstown, to be taken to a medical facility to determine if his competency can be restored.

Judge Knapp ordered that Mott’s stay in the facility shall be no more than four months.

An evaluation for Mott was ordered Aug. 5, the day he was arrested and arraigned following an indictment that was handed down July 27 charging Mott with anonymous telephone harassment and repeated calls.

The indictment says the company, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, and was not named, operates call centers in Ohio, South Carolina and West Virginia, and all calls were routed automatically to those call centers.

Mott is accused of making 2,458 separate calls between October and June to the company, the indictment said. The indictment said Mott never revealed his identity and his calls were intended to “abuse, threaten and harass” the company.

At his arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson, Mott asked to represent himself, but when the court tried to inform Mott of his rights should he forsake having a lawyer, they could not get through that proceeding, according to court records.