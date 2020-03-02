Man charged with making Jewish Community Center threats to be temporarily released from custody

Reardon has been held in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested shortly after the warrant was served in August

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Middletown man charged with making threats to the Jewish Community Center last year will be temporarily released from police custody.

Judge Patricia Gaughan granted James Reardon permission to attend the memorial service for his grandmother this weekend.

He will be released from custody to his mother Saturday afternoon and must be returned to the jail by 9 p.m.

A criminal complaint was filed against Reardon Aug. 29 in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio that came after an Aug. 17 search warrant was served at the New Middletown home of his mother by police and federal authorities.

The warrant was served after police learned of a video Reardon posted to his Instagram account in July that they say was a threat directed toward the Jewish Community Center, which was tagged in the post.

The video shows Reardon shooting a rifle with sirens and screams in the background with the caption, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” Seamus is a nod to Reardon’s Irish heritage, authorities said.

He has been held in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested shortly after the warrant was served.

Elise Skolnick, Director of Communications for the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, released the following statement regarding the temporary release: