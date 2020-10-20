Man charged with killing Boardman Wendy’s employee arraigned in court

Villareal died from a gunshot wound, but it's unclear when he was shot

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Boardman earlier this month will be held without bond.

Charles Sidberry is facing murder charges in the death of Issak Villareal.

Villareal was working at Wendy’s when he asked to go outside around 11:30 a.m. to get something from his mom, who was supposed to be dropping something off, the manager told police.

Police said Villarreal was then pushed out of a car and left outside of Xtreme Clean Auto Spa Car Wash.

Villareal died from a gunshot wound, but it’s unclear when he was shot.

He was wearing a Wendy’s uniform, according to a police report.

Sidberry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing November 3.

More stories from WKBN.com: