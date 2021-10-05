Man charged with June break-ins, theft from Austintown business

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police arrested a man Monday in connection to break-ins at local businesses in June.

Police were dispatched to Ply-Trim Enterprises on Meridian Road for a report of a breaking and entering on June 7.

Police spoke with a manager who said, between June 4 and 7, an unknown person forced their way through a wall in a woodshed on the property. The person then gained entry through an unlocked sliding door of the woodshop building, a police report stated.

The manager reported the person then stole a DeWalt drill.

On October 2, police were told that a suspect in the breaking and entering was at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. That suspect, Frank Howley, Jr., had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

He was taken into custody Monday at the hospital after a brief struggle in which police reported that Howley attempted to ingest suboxone, causing an officer to grab him by the throat to make him spit it out.

The report also lists Howley as the suspect in a breaking and entering at Johnson Controls on N. Meridian Road, which was reported June 7. The report states that a gas card was stolen from a vehicle with a broken window.

The report did not say how police tied Howley to the thefts, though police determined that a four-wheeler was used during the break-in at Ply-Trim.

Howley is being charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, criminal damage and grand theft.