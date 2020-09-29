Man charged with hurting week-old infant in Warren appears in court

Prosecutors say the baby had brain bleeds, a broken clavicle, retinal hemorrhaging and showed signs of blunt force trauma to the liver

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 7-day-old daughter in Warren pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning.

Andrew Jacobs is charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of endangering children.

Police say it stems from an investigation into injuries discovered on the newborn.

Prosecutors say the baby had brain bleeds, a broken clavicle, retinal hemorrhaging and showed signs of blunt force trauma to the liver.

Jacobs is not the baby’s father.

The mother, Kathleen Long, is also facing child endangering charges. Prosecutors say she allowed Jacobs to repeatedly abuse the newborn over a three-day period.

Jacobs’ $250,000 bond was continued and he was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

He will be back in court for pretrial Oct. 14.

