YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game.

Christopher Wilkinson, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic.

A bench warrant was issued early in November after Wilkinson failed to appear in municipal court for trial.

The charges against Wilkinson were filed Nov. 1, 2019 by YSU police after he is accused of flying too low over a Sept. 28, 2019 football game at Stambaugh Stadium.

University officials have not released many details of the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration was also investigating at one time.

Wilkinson’s bail has yet to be set.