YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bench warrant has been issued for a man charged over three years ago with flying a plane too low over a Youngstown State University football game after he failed to appear Wednesday in municipal court for his trial.

Christopher Wilkinson, 33, was to go on trial on a first degree misdemeanor charge of inducing panic and a fourth degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

The charges against Wilkinson were filed Nov. 1, 2019, by YSU police after he is accused of flying too low over a Sept. 28, 2019, football game at Stambaugh Stadium.

University officials have not released many details of the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration was also investigating at one time.