YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man police said fired several shots outside a South Side bar early Saturday morning is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Sean Thomas, 43, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a fifth degree felony charge of possession of fentanyl and using weapons while intoxicated and discharging a firearm within city limits, both first degree misdemeanors.

Thomas was arrested after police were called about 2:25 a.m. to a 1418 E. Midlothian Blvd. bar for a report of a fight with a weapon.

When officers arrived, a witness told police that Thomas was kicked out of the bar after getting in a fight with someone, then walked across the street, bent down like he was tying his shoe before rising up and firing a shot from a handgun.

As Thomas walked north along Shirley Road he fired three or four more shots, reports said.

Police found Thomas in the 3300 block of Shirley Road. He dropped a 9mm pistol on the ground when police showed up, reports said.

Reports said Thomas smelled of alcohol and when he was searched, police found a bag of fentanyl.