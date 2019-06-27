Man charged with firing gun near New Castle bar

Police say the man fired several shots near Double D's bar

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Surveillance video helped police track down a suspect who they say fired several shots from an assault-style rifle near a local bar.

Police arrested Robert Lee Sutton Wednesday afternoon after his car was spotted parked at a house on Dushane Street.

An officer on patrol recognized the vehicle from surveillance video outside Double D’s bar on East Washington Street where a man was seen firing an assault-style rifle earlier that morning.

Police monitored the vehicle until they saw Sutton come of the house and get into the car.

A search of the house uncovered an assault-style rifle and a .45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Chippewa, Pennsylvania.

Sutton is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on charges of recklessly endangering another person and gun charges.