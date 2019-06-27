Man charged with firing gun near New Castle bar

Police say the man fired several shots near Double D's bar

Robert Sutton is charged in shots fired outside New Castle bar

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Surveillance video helped police track down a suspect who they say fired several shots from an assault-style rifle near a local bar.

Police arrested Robert Lee Sutton Wednesday afternoon after his car was spotted parked at a house on Dushane Street.

An officer on patrol recognized the vehicle from surveillance video outside Double D’s bar on East Washington Street where a man was seen firing an assault-style rifle earlier that morning.

Police monitored the vehicle until they saw Sutton come of the house and get into the car.

A search of the house uncovered an assault-style rifle and a .45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Chippewa, Pennsylvania.

Sutton is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on charges of recklessly endangering another person and gun charges.

