Man charged with felonious assault for attack that knocked out family member

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a charge that he attacked a family member to the point where he passed out.

Lanny Tackett, 67, has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arrest Tuesday morning just before 10:30 a.m. at an apartment in the first block of North Dunlap Avenue.

Reports said police were called for a fight and when they got there they were met by a bloodied and scratched Tackett, who kept telling officers “What was I supposed to do?”

Tackett’s family member was going in and out of consciousness but he managed to tell police that Tackett attacked him and used a baseball bat, reports said.

Reports said Tackett got in an argument with the family and the pair fought before Tackett started to choke him. As Tackett was choking the victim, the victim was scratching Tackett and trying to get him to stop, reports said.

When the victim was knocked out, Tackett called 911 and told call takers he had to defend himself, reports said.

Reports said police did find a bat and took it for evidence.

Paramedics took the victim to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for his injuries.