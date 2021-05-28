Report: Man charged with felonious assault after crashing into car during chase in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police officer said it looked like the driver of a car that was being chased by police, which later crashed into another car, appeared to be taunting him.

Officer Joe Wess wrote in a report he was helping another officer on a call about 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Albert Street and McGuffey Road in Youngstown when a car police say was driven by Damon Cobbs, 26, of Miami Avenue, flashed past Wess and the officer he was helping.

Wess said he looked at the car, and Cobbs “looked at me and smiled. It was as if he was taunting me,” Wess wrote in a report.

Minutes later police said Cobbs ran a red light at Albert Street and the Himrod Avenue Expressway, colliding with a car whose female driver was ejected. Reports said she was in St. Elizabeth Health Center in “critical” condition.

Cobbs ran from the car but was caught after a short chase, reports said. He is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and felonious assault.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

The chase began when an officer was stopped in traffic going north on Albert Street at the red light when a car police said was driven by Cobbs went in the opposite lane and passed up the cars that were waiting for the light.

Police tried to pull the car over but Cobbs failed to stop, reports said, until he ran the red light at the intersection with the expressway.

Reports said police also found two bags of marijuana in the car Cobbs was driving. He also faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana charges.