Man charged with federal gun offense after APA home visit pleads guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Drummond Avenue man arrested earlier this year following a home visit by city police and members of the Adult Parole Authority pleaded guilty Friday to a federal gun charge.

Sentencing will be March 4 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for Thomas Nickerson, 34, who entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Nickerson was arrested April 27 in a home visit that was part of the Operation Steel Penguin gun reduction program when parole agents and city police visited his home and found a marijuana cigarette on a stove. When they searched further, reports said they found a 9mm handgun and a digital scale, reports said.

Nickerson is not allowed to have a gun because of felonious assault and aggravated robbery convictions in 2010 and 2011 from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, reports said. He received a six-year prison sentence.

Nickerson also had previous criminal convictions dating back to 2006.

Because Nickerson was on parole, he was eligible to be visited by parole agents at any time.

