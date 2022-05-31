YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who wedged his car in between two homes early Sunday morning was driving drunk.

Isaiah Ward, 30, of Idlewood Avenue, was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after a car he was driving ended up wedged between two houses about 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Eden Lane.

Reports said officers who responded found Ward passed out behind the wheel, but they could not get to the door because the car was wedged in between two houses.

Police were eventually able to wake Ward up and had him get out of the car by climbing out the driver’s window.

Ward smelled heavily of alcohol and flunked a field sobriety test, reports said. He was taken to the police station to take a breath test, where his blood alcohol content registered .144.

In Ohio, a person is considered drunk driving if their BAC is .08.