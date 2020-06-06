Man charged with drug possession in New Castle, police say

Brian Anderson was pulled over on Cunningham Avenue in the City of New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – On Friday, New Castle police arrested a man at a traffic stop when they found drugs in his possession.

During the traffic stop, police say the officer established probable cause to search the vehicle with NCPD K9 Aldo.

Aldo indicated the presence of narcotics coming from the middle console of the vehicle and police conducted a search.

According to police, they located a black pouch containing numerous baggies of crystal methamphetamine.

Officers also located crystal methamphetamine in a cigarette carton, the weight totaled 81.4 grams.

Officers also seized a fake Sig Sauer P226 handgun. It appeared to be a real model, but police discovered it to be a CO2 Pellet gun.

Anderson is being charged with possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.