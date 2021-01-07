Man charged with December murder on Youngstown’s North Side was placed on probation days before

Besides the murder charge, Gregory Richardson was also charged with two other crimes after he was placed on probation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives Thursday filed murder charges in municipal court against a man who was placed on probation five days before he is accused of shooting a woman on the North Side who later died of her wounds.

Gregory Richardson, 36, of East Avondale Avenue, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jolanda Murry, 27.

Murry died Dec. 26 in St. Elizabeth Health Center from wounds she sustained when she was shot at about 5:25 a.m. Dec. 22 in a car on Halleck Street.

Richardson was arrested shortly after Murry was shot. Police said he abandoned the car after she was shot. He was found by police, but investigators will not say how or where they found him.

Other people who were in the car with Murry at the time drove her to the hospital.

When he was arrested, Richardson was already charged with aggravated robbery from an incident on Dec. 19 and an attempted burglary from Dec. 22. It is not known if the attempted burglary charge is in any way related to Murry’s death. He has been held in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested on those charges as well as a probation violation from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

On Dec. 17, Richardson was sentenced to four years probation after he pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault, both third-degree felonies and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

The sentence was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case before it was upheld by Judge Maureen Sweeney at the sentencing hearing.

Those charges stemmed from an April 21 chase that resulted in a crash at Market Street and St. Louis Avenue. Reports said Richardson was spotted in a stolen car at a Market Street gas station, and when they tried to pull him over, he instead fled until he struck an SUV, which in turn became wedged underneath a tractor-trailer.

Firefighters had to cut people out of the Jeep and a woman who was in the car with Richardson, reports said.

Richardson is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.