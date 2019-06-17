Warren man charged with pulling baby in cart hitched to tractor

Officers said Thomas McDaniel told them, "I make sure traffic is clear and go slow"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been charged with child endangering after police say he drove a tractor in the middle of the road Saturday afternoon, pulling a baby in a cart behind him.

Police pulled over 31-year-old Thomas McDaniel’s tractor along Grandview Street near Bonnie Brae Avenue.

According to a police report, a 1-year-old was in a car seat inside the utility cart the tractor was pulling. The car seat was not secure, only surrounded by a pack of diapers and a Pack ‘N Play, the report says.

McDaniel told police he just picked up his daughter from her babysitter’s house on Woodland Street and was driving over to his house on Willard Avenue.

Police told McDaniel he would’ve had to drive across two busy intersections — E. Market Street and Youngstown Road — to get to his house.

The report says McDaniel then told them, “I make sure traffic is clear and go slow,” adding he doesn’t have a car so this is his only way of getting his baby around.

He also told police he isn’t the custodial guardian of the baby.

The baby’s mother and Trumbull County Children Services were called.